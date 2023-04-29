Financial incentives to docs with DNB specially titles

The State Government has decided to offer financial incentives for attracting the doctors having Diplomate of National Board (DNB) specialist and super specialist titles.

A notification in this regard was issued by Secretary Health and Family Welfare Shalini Pandit on Friday.

According to the notification, the medical officers(MOs) serving in Odisha with qualification of DNB board specialty as per para37 (2) of the National Medical Commission Act-2019 would be given Rs 20,000incentive per month apart from the salary.

Similarly, the MOs having DNB super specialty qualification would be given a monthly incentive of Rs30,000 in addition to the salary.

It was expected that this provision would add to qualitative human resource in OHMS cadre by attracting the DNB title holders from different parts of the country.