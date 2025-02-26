‘Feb 25 MCD meet illegal’: Delhi BJP asks commissioner to declare it void

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva has shared a video recording of an alleged illegal meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) with Commissioner Ashwani Kumar and demanded that the proceedings of the said meeting held on February 25, 2025 be declared null and void.

According to Sachdeva’s claims, the said meeting was scheduled for 2 pm on February 25, but Mayor Mahesh Khichi arrived at 1:59 pm to pass an illegal agenda of his party and as seen in the video, without completing the quorum, he started the proceedings at 2 pm sharp even though the Commissioner was not present.

The Delhi BJP chief alleged that the AAP councilors pressured the additional commissioner of the MCD to sit on the Commissioner’s chair, but he refused.

According to Sachdeva, the mayor pressured Leader of the House Mukesh Goel to present the agenda. Citing the video, he said it clearly shows that even before the agenda was read out, the Mayor declared it “passed, passed, passed” three to four times before walking away.

Sachdeva stated that no agenda was read out in the ‘illegal’ meeting, adding that the question arises as to what was passed.

He further alleged that whatever happened on Tuesday, February 25, in the MCD house was illegal. The entire illegal proceedings took place in less than three minutes. Hence, he demanded that the Commissioner should declare the proceedings of the meeting held null and void.