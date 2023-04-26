Farmers reap benefit from Wadi project of DBF

The Wadi project initiated by Dalmia Bharat Foundation (DBF), the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Dalmia Bharat Ltd. (DBL) in partnership with NABARD has benefitted over 400 farmers from 9 gram panchayats in Rajgungpur and Kutrablocks in Odisha.

A release issued by the company on Tuesday said that under this initiative, farmers have received assistance for setting up horticulture – mango and cashew plantations and intercropping activities – vegetable cultivation with an average income of Rs.55,000 annually with a YOY increment.

DBF plans to scale up this program in FY 23-24, strengthening the value chain in tribal development and mitigate poverty of the farmers in these villages, it stated.

DBF and NABARD conduct awareness programmes in gram panchayats to promote the inclusion of farmers in this project.

DBF provides high yielding seeds, grafted plant, irrigation, GI mess wire fencing along with technical knowhow for Wadi development and vegetable cultivation. The training for the farmers are conducted by Scientists from Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Sundargarh and other consultant trainers.

Till date varieties of mango plants like Amrapali, Dasari, Lengada and V4 variety of cashew plants have been planted as part of orchard development. High yielding seeds like brinjal, tomato, bottle gourd, ladies finger, greens, cucumber, coriander and sunflower have been provided for intercropping activity.

Lemon, drumstick and teak plants have been planted as border crops. Farmers also receive support in selling their produce via collective marketing through Farmer Producer Organization in different villages.

Chetan Shrivastav, Executive Director, DCBL and Unit Head-Rajgangpur said,“ The Wadi project aims to improve the livelihood of these under priviledged tribal farmers, enhance their farming capabilities as well as technology and innovation adoption. This can aid the min becoming economically independent and improve the well-being of their families. We hope this project will enhance the lives of many more farmers in the region.”