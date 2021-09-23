Farmers’ Agitation: Haryana to repair alternate routes to Delhi

Haryana home and urban local bodies minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said due to the closure of the main roads due to the ongoing farmers’ agitation at of Singhu border and Tikri border, alternate routes from Haryana to Delhi will be repaired for the convenience of commuters.

Presiding over a meeting of higher officials today, Vij said the work of patchwork and filling of potholes on the roads which are being used by the people for going to Delhi should be started from tomorrow itself so that people do not face any problem. For this short term tenders will be issued soon, he added.

Besides this, he asked the officials that the work being done by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) on NH-44 (Delhi-Ambala) should be started immediately so that there is no problem in the movement of people. Vij assured the concerned officers that if there is any problem in starting this work, the help of police will also be provided to NHAI.

The minister said Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) roads are the main alternative routes from Sonepat to Delhi and they should be repaired at the earliest. Also, regarding the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, he directed the officers concerned that there must be a provision of public toilets at KMP.

The alternate roads to be upgraded for general traffic use are, eight kilometer (km) long Sersa Khatkar – Behra Bakipur Road upto Manoli of PWD (B&R), 5.50-km long GT Road (NH-44) to Janti Kalan upto Janti Khurd of PWD (B&R), 4.60-km Nathupur – Saboli Road of PWD (B&R), four-km G.T. Road (NH-44) to Nangal Kalan Piu Maniyari upto Narela Border of PWD (B&R), 12.69-km Lampur Border (Nahra- Nahri Road) of PWD (B&R), 11.75-km Biswamil-Jatheri Road of PWD (B&R), Sonipat – Radthana – Akbarpur Barota upto Safiabad (Delhi Border) of HSRDC and HSIIDC Roads in Kundli (Internal Roads).

Roads from Bahadurgarh (Jhajjar) to Delhi are, three-km long road from Bahadurgarh to Jharoda Border (Delhi) of PWD (B&R), 3.5-km long road from Bahadurgarh to Nizampur (Delhi) of PWD (B&R), four-km road from Bahadurgarh to Nizampur (Delhi) via Bamnouli of PWD (B&R), six-km long road from Bahadurgarh to Jharoda (Delhi) via Siddipur of HSAMB, two-km long road of Red Cross Road near PP MIE to PVC Market Delhi (Tikri) of MC, Bahadurgarh, two-km long road from Sainik School at Bypass to Delhi of MC Bahadurgarh, seven-km long road from Bahadurgarh to Najafgarh (Delhi) via village Isharheri of of PWD (B&R), two-km long road from Bahadurgarh to Nizampur Road (Delhi) via Chhotu Ram Nagar (MIE Railway Crossing) of MC, Bahadurgarh, 0.7-km long road from Sector 9 Mod to Mama Chowk Bahadurgarh of NHAI, three-km long road from Sector 9 Mod to Jharoda Flyover Bypass of NHAI, three-km long road of Jharoda Flyover Bypass to Balore Chowk Bypass of NHAI.

Roads from Badli (Jhajjar) to Delhi are, two-km long road from Baadli to Dhansa (Delhi) via Dhansa Border of PWD (B&R), two-km road from Village Gubhana to Bakargarh Village (Delhi) of PWD (B&R), two-km Road from Village Deverkhana to Village Dhansa of PWD (B&R) and two-km long road of Village Badli to Dhansa Road nearby TRH School to Ishapur Delhi of PWD (B&R).