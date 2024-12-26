False charges make no sense: Sachdeva on Sanjay Singh’s complaint to EC

In response to the complaint filed by Sanjay Singh with the ED against BJP leader Parvesh Verma, state unit chief of the saffron party Virendra Sachdeva dismissed the allegations of the AAP MP as false, made in desperation as the ruling party is losing ground ahead of the Delhi assembly polls.

Sachdeva said, “Singh himself is an accused on bail and he must understand that such false complaints do not make any sense.”

The BJP leader, while speaking to a news agency, said that the AAP leader, along with party chief Arvind Kejriwal, must apologise to the women and the elderly in the national capital for allegedly betraying them in the name of Mahila Samman and Sanjeevani schemes, as both have been denied by the Delhi government itself in a public notice issued by the concerned departments.

He asked the AAP leaders who were they betraying in the name of the CM when no such scheme exists as per the public notice given in the newspapers by the Delhi government’s concerned department.

On Wednesday, Parvesh Verma, while speaking to reporters, in response to Atishi’s allegations regarding distributing cash to women, said financial assistance was extended as part of a scheme under his NGO, Rashtriya Swabhiman to support the poor women. As per the BJP leader’s claims, the money that was given as help was his accounted money, while he also took a jibe at AAP that he was glad that he did not give away liquor.