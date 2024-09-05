Evening showers in Delhi bring back waterlogging woes to residents

Several parts of the national capital and surrounding areas were drenched in showers on Thursday evening causing widespread waterlogging and traffic disruptions.

The rainfall, which hit central, southern, and northern parts of Delhi, as well as neighboring regions such as Noida and Gurugram, forced residents to navigate through congested roads and flooded streets.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier forecaste rainfall, predicting that moderate to heavy showers, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, would occur in various parts of the city.

Advertisement

Areas such as Red fort, Rajeev chauk, ITO, India Gate, Akshardham, Lodi Road, Nehru Stadium, Defence Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Kalkaji were specifically highlighted by IMD as likely to experience significant downpours.

As the showers intensified towards the evening, the IMD reported a maximum temperature of 33.6 degrees Celsius, with the minimum temperature recorded at 23.3 degrees Celsius.

Commuters faced significant delays due to waterlogged roads, particularly in low-lying areas, with many vehicles struggling to pass through submerged streets.

The Delhi Traffic Police posted several traffic diversions due to waterlogging. On social media platform X, Delhi Traffic Police posted that traffic was affected in Nangloi on Rohtak Road on both carriageways due to waterlogging.

Meanwhile, in several other posts, the traffic police mentioned traffic restrictions in several other areas too. However, these restrictions were temporary and were later removed after the clearance of rainwater on roads.

The Weather Department had predicted moderate rain on Friday and light showers on Saturday.