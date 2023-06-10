Erratic power supply upsetting consumers in J&K

With summer at its peak, erratic electric supply across Jammu and Kashmir is adding to the inconvenience of the consumers.

Undeclared power cuts and frequent tripping have become a routine, particularly in the rural areas of the Union Territory (UT). The situation is equally bad in the urban areas where the administration had said that the electric supply would improve and consumers will get 24×7 power after installation of smart meters.

The electronic meters have been replaced with smart meters at many places but the power supply remains erratic. This was also affecting water supply.

Hundreds of crores of rupees were spent a few years ago on upgrading of the electric distribution system, but the system remains fragile and the supply gets snapped when wind blows or there is rain, cry the consumers.

The power department was earlier during the year resorting to declared daily 3 hours power curtailment. However, the curtailment was withdrawn after 13 February when the authorities said that the power scenario has improved.

Apni Party Senior Vice-President Ghulam Hassan Mir on Saturday expressed deep concern over the frequent power outages in most of the areas across the UT and said that unscheduled power cuts not only cause inconvenience to the general consumers, but it also affects the irrigation of farms and orchards as lift irrigation stations become non-operational due to lack of electricity.

Mir said that despite their substantial electricity bill payments, consumers get the required power supply in neither cities nor rural areas.

He said, “Sadly, the government is failing to ensure the required power supply to the consumers in Jammu and Kashmir. Unscheduled and frequent power outages in both metered and non-metered areas cause immense problems for the people, especially the farmers and orchardists who have difficulties ensuring timely irrigation of their fields and orchards. This is the crucial time for the farmers and orchardists, as failing to provide sufficient water to paddy fields and orchards at this stage will inevitably have adverse effects on the crops.”

Ghulam Hassan Mir urged the Lt Governor’s administration to intervene in the matter to ensure people in the Valley get a sufficient power supply.

He said, the administration should realise that a continuous power supply is essential for the smooth functioning of businesses and the day-to-day affairs of the people. Also, the concerned officials must realise that timely bill payments entitle consumers to the necessary power supply they deserve.”