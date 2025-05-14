End illegal dumping of untreated septage into Delhi drains, tells Environment Minister

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday issued corrective measures against the continued dumping of untreated septage (septic tank effluents) into the city’s drainage system, which ultimately pollutes the Yamuna.

“I have already discussed the matter with Pravesh Sahib Singh, who has informed me that he is already aware of this issue, which is mainly caused by the inaction and apathy of previous governments, and he is taking concrete steps to resolve it,” said Sirsa.

The minister called out the previous government for this environmental negligence. “It is shocking and unacceptable that despite NGT’s intervention, regulations, and a ₹18 crore environmental compensation, the illegal dumping of septage into the Yamuna is taking place,” he said.

Blaming the former CM of Delhi for apathy, the minister stated that even though Arvind Kejriwal directly oversaw the Delhi Jal Board, he failed to act, amplifying the water body’s state of pollution. The AAP government did nothing to clean the Yamuna, despite the periodic follow-ups from the NGT.

The minister pointed out Kejriwal’s disinterest in cleaning Yamuna, as the issue didn’t earn votes.

“Their silence and inaction show how little they cared about the health of Delhi’s environment or its people. Former CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal had said that one doesn’t get votes with the cleaning of the Yamuna. This amply displays the priority he had for a clean Yamuna,” he added.

The Minister’s action followed Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC)’s report submitted to the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The report revealed that untreated waste from unauthorised colonies flows directly into water bodies, despite the imposition of an environmental compensation of ₹18.54 crore on the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), as stated in a press statement.

The Joint Committee constituted by the NGT and chaired by a former Delhi High Court judge, along with members from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), DPCC, and DJB, recommended stronger enforcement of the Delhi Water Board Septage Management Regulations. Further, the committee identified a lack of enforcement powers granted to agencies such as the Delhi Police and Traffic Police under the original 2018 regulations.

Sirsa has instructed a full-scale investigation into the scope of illegal septage dumping to be completed within 7 days. He has also asked the DPCC to formulate a comprehensive plan within 10 days to eliminate all instances of illegal sewage and septage discharge into drains.

The Minister highlighted that Delhi’s Water Minister is taking all the necessary measures to rectify the issue. “Under Singh’s able management and leadership, we will soon see a clean Yamuna,” Sirsa claimed.

“Under Mission Yamuna Cleanup, we are committed to correcting the failures of the past and ensuring that such negligence is never repeated,” he added.