Employee who fled with Rs 60 lakh cash nabbed in Delhi

An employee who fled with Rs 60 lakh cash of his employer was arrested here on Saturday, said police.

The man identified as Mangal, used to work for a businessman, and used to carry his cash and deliver it to the clients.

According to the complainant, on December 31, 2022, he handed over a bag containing Rs 60 lakh and some foreign currency to the accused for delivering the same to another businessman.

The complainant added that due to the night hours, the accused stayed at his house. The very next day, he went to handover the bag to the businessman.

But, at about 5 pm, the accused made a call and informed them that the said bag had been snatched by some unknown person near Paharganj flyover.

He further added that the accused started making lame excuses to not register any case but once the case was registered, he eloped and was untraceable.

The police with the help of technical surveillance tracked him down and he was nabbed. On interrogation, he confessed that the cash was not snatched by someone and he faked the whole story, added the police.

It was further revealed by the cops that the accused had bought a car, jewelry and other household items from the stolen money.

Meanwhile, in another case, the Delhi Police arrested one housemaid in Dwarka area, who stole gold jewellery from her employer’s house.

According to the police, the accused Neetu was employed by the complainant only three days before the theft was committed.

During the interrogation, Neetu revealed that she made reels for social media platforms and somebody advised her to buy a DSLR camera for better video quality.

She added that she could not afford the camera, which cost around one lakh rupees, so she stole the jewellery from her employer’s house.

The police said in a statement that the accused faked her address to avoid her arrest. It added that the stolen jewellery was recovered from her possession.