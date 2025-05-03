Eliminate filth, waterlogging; clear drugs and darkness beneath flyovers: Verma to PWD officials

Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma on Saturday directed Public Works Department officials to complete all tasks without excuses, stressing that improving the department’s image was now mandatory.

He called for radical reforms in the department’s functioning to transform the capital, stating there is no alternative to restoring people’s faith in the system.

Advertisement

Verma warned that accountability for departmental discipline would apply not only to juniors but also to senior officials.

Advertisement

He firmly stated, “We won’t take action only against JEs or AEs. If the Chief Engineer needs to be suspended, we will do it. Anyone found negligent will be held accountable—regardless of rank.”

The minister asserted that there must no longer be any darkness, drugs, or filth under Delhi’s flyovers.

Expressing anger over the mess, anti-social activities, and encroachments beneath many city flyovers, he told officials, “These are your department’s flyovers, yet we see under them drugs, beggars, garbage, and darkness. Some cases are in court, some files are pending—but this is an injustice to Delhi’s beauty.”

After a series of visits, on-ground inspections, and tough feedback, Verma made it clear that the PWD must shed its negative image. He announced a 21-day special drive to thoroughly clean Delhi’s roads, drains, public spaces, and areas beneath flyovers.

While addressing the department officials, he asserted that a change is needed in how people perceive the PWD, as they view it as a department where work gets stuck in files.

“This image must change,” Verma emphasised.

“Job satisfaction doesn’t come from files; it comes from fieldwork. The roads you build and the drains you clean—that is where Delhi’s beauty comes from,” he pointed out.

Verma further said, “In 21 days, debris, filth, and waterlogging must be cleared from Delhi.” He set a clear goal: “In the next 21 days, all of Delhi must be clean. Roadside debris, open drains, waterlogged areas—everything must be cleared. No dirty spots should remain.”

The minister made it clear to the officials that public money will not be wasted.

He asserted that every tender must be transparent, and every task should meet high-quality standards, be completed at the right rate, and on time.

Addressing technical aspects, Verma stated that simply cleaning inside the drain isn’t enough; the outfall also needs to be checked.

“Is the drain’s outfall clear? Is the level appropriate? Check all of this,” he emphasised, adding, “Otherwise, cleaning won’t help, and waterlogging will occur again during rains.”

Principal Secretary, Special Secretary, Engineer-in-Chief, and other officials of the department were present during the detailed discussion held at the secretariat on Saturday.