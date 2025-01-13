Elderly woman charred to death, 2 others injured in house fire in West Delhi

A 65-year-old woman was charred and two others suffered burn injuries following a fire in the house in Paschim Vihar area of West Delhi, police said on Monday.

According to Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a fire related call at 10:30 pm was received at New Slum flats, Paschim vihar. Based on the alarm, a total of three fire tenders were rushed to douse the flames.

The DFS added that domestic articles had caught fire in the flat located on the second floor of a three-storied building.

The police said three people were trapped inside the fire. With the efforts from the DFS and two constables, Nafe and Mohit of Delhi police, who arranged a ladder from the neighbourhood, two people were rescued from the balcony.

Unfortunately, the fire was very intense and it was impossible to go inside the premises of the house, due to which a woman named Nirmala could not be saved, an official said.

He added that the injured were currently undergoing treatment in a hospital and their condition remains stable.

The official elaborated that the crime team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team were called for inspection, and statements were recorded from the injured persons. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry.