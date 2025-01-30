ECI is doing politics because Rajiv Kumar wants a job after his retirement: Kejriwal

Making a serious allegation on Thursday, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal accused the Election Commission of India of doing politics because Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar wants a job after his retirement.

Speaking to reporters, Kejriwal said, “I would like to tell ECI that they can’t see open distribution of money in Delhi…ECI is doing politics because Rajiv Kumar wants a job after his retirement. ”

Advertisement

He further said that he would like to tell him that history will not forgive him.

Advertisement

”He has damaged the Election Commission unlike anyone else in the history of India. I know they will put me in jail within 2 days. Let them do it…If he wants to do politics, let him contest elections from any seat in Delhi..”

Earlier today, in a fresh letter to Kejriwal, the Election Commission of India asked the former Delhi chief minister not to mix issues of increased ammonia in the Yamuna River with his serious allegations of Yamuna poisoning with mass genocide, equating with the act of war between two nations.

Responding to Kejriwal’s reply sent last night, the Commission granted him another opportunity to explain why action should not be taken for his serious allegations of promoting disharmony, the enmity between different groups, overall public disorder and unrest.

Kejriwal said, ”I will send three bottles (containing 7 PPM ammonia-contaminated water with chlorine mixed into it) to the Election Commission as well…, to Rajiv Kumar. Let the three Election Commissioners consume these in a press conference, we will admit our mistake.”

In a detailed response to the ECI, Kejriwal claimed several harmful impacts of the water contamination in the river including various health risks.

The BJP and Congress have lodged complaints with the ECI against Kejriwal for making false allegations.