Eatery owner beats up customer in scuffle over Rs 5, arrested

A man was allegedly beaten mercilessly by the owner of a roadside eatery in Keonjhar district following a spat over Rs 5, police said on Sunday.

The restaurant owner is cooling his heels behind the bars for the scuffle over Rs five.

The victim Jitendra Dehuri paid Rs 40 instead of Rs 45 towards the restaurant bill. But the eatery owner Madhu Sahu insisted on payment of Rs 5 towards the bill. That led to a heated argument between the two. Then all of a sudden, Sahu, flanked by an accomplice, began to beat him up. The purported video of the duo thrashing the man mercilessly had gone viral on social media platforms.

We verified the viral video and found prima facie. The restaurant owner Sahu was arrested and was remanded to judicial custody. Search is on to arrest another accused involved in the case, said Ramesh Chandra Mukhi, Sub Divisional Police Officer, Keonjhar.