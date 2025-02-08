Early trends indicate BJP’s comeback in Delhi after 27 years

According to trends until now, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems set to return to power in Delhi after 27 years with a massive victory, as the votes for the Assembly polls are being counted in the national capital on Friday.

The BJP is ahead of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), as per the early trends of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The saffron party which has extensively campaigned in the capital under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has taken a lead in 41 out of the 70 Assembly seats in Delhi.

The 32 seats where the BJP is ahead include Kalkaji, Malviya Nagar, and Greater Kailash, the data showed.

The AAP, which fought the elections under the leadership of its national convener and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, is leading in 29 seats. These Assembly constituencies include Timarpur, Ballimaran, Karol Bagh, and Patel Nagar.

The Congress, which drew a blank in the last two Assembly seats, and contested the elections alone in all the 70 seats, has not taken the lead in any of the seats, according to the ECI data.

It may be mentioned that at least 10 exit polls have predicted a win for the BJP while two others suggest that the AAP may retain power with its tally of seats going down considerably. The Congress, which failed to open its account in the previous two Assembly elections, may be able to get one or two seats.

In the outgoing Assembly, the AAP had 62 seats while the BJP had eight.