Duo arrested with country-made pistol, murder plot foiled

With the arrest of two individuals on Tuesday, the Delhi Police foiled a murder plan in the Sarai Rohilla area of North Delhi.

The arrested individuals, Sunny, and a juvenile, bought a country-made pistol to carry out the double murder in the Daya Basti Railway Quarters area of North Delhi.

The police received a tip-off about two armed youths on a scooter. Upon spotting the suspects, a police team signaled them to stop. When the duo tried to flee, they were caught by the police after a hot chase.

During the search, the police team recovered a loaded country-made pistol and two bullets from the suspects. The stolen scooter they were riding was also seized during the operation.

During interrogation, they disclosed that they had a personal rivalry with two individuals named Parveen and Satte, residents of the Daya Basti Jhuggi.

The juvenile suspect had been involved in an altercation with Parveen and his associates in June 2024, where he was allegedly beaten and humiliated.

Seeking revenge, the two accused hatched a plan to kill Parveen and Satte.

To carry out their plan, they stole a scooter in July 2024 and purchased a firearm from Uttar Pradesh.

On the day of their arrest, they were reportedly en route to execute the murder when the police foiled their plans.