DTU-IIF creates around 1,000 jobs through start-ups

Delhi Technological University Innovation and Incubation Foundation (DTU-IIF) has created more than 1,000 jobs through start-ups. At present, it has 65 active start-ups working with a total valuation of Rs 700 crore, having private funding of more than Rs 100 crore and revenue generation of over Rs 300 crore, informed DTU’s Vice-Chancellor Prof Prateek Sharma here today.

DTU-IIF nurtures budding entrepreneurs, provides business incubation and business support services to startups and thus helps transform ideas into realities. Prof Sharma said that from the first year of B.Tech, the students are joining the technical teams from various technical societies at DTU and are continuously making remarkable innovations in many areas like drone technology, defence drone technology, robotics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, IoT technologies, agriculture technology and thus, these students create a successful start-up.

He also informed that DTU is organising a workshop on Friday on “Environmental Issues, challenges, and solutions” in the context of Delhi, which will prove to be a milestone in improving environmental quality at this demanding hour. During the workshop, an MoU will also be signed between ‘The Perfact’ Group (environment-focused advisory organisation) and the university to establish Academia-Industry partnership. Experts from government institutions, heads of non-governmental organizations (NGOs), doctors from health institutions, teachers and experts from the United Nations have been invited for the workshop. Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) of Delhi have also been invited to spread environmental awareness and community contribution.

