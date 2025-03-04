Two Govt job aspirants die during physical test in Odisha, CM announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to each bereaved family

At least two candidates lost their lives in separate incidents while undertaking the tedious physical test amid humid atmospheric heat for the various jobs conducted by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) on Tuesday, an official said.

The OSSC was conducting the physical test for the Forester, Forest Guard, and Livestock Inspector government jobs across the state. Meanwhile, the conduct of the rigorous physical test during adverse weather conditions has sparked widespread criticism.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, mourning the death of job aspirants, announced Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia compensation to the legal heirs of the bereaved families.

“Byomkesh Nayak of Keonjhar and Praveen Kumar Panda of Sundargarh died while undergoing physical examination for recruitment to the posts of Forester, Forest Guard and Livestock Inspector in various parts of the state. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has expressed deep grief over the incident and expressed his condolences to their families”, a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

In addition, the Chief Minister has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of kin of the two deceased. This compensation will be provided from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, it added.