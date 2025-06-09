DTC board approves new special hire rates for E-buses to boost revenue

In a significant move aimed at strengthening the financial health of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and transitioning towards a greener fleet, the DTC Board, chaired by Transport Minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh, has approved the revision of special hire rates for Electric Buses (E-Buses).

The revised fares are intended to make DTC’s E-Bus fleet a viable option for schools, tourism department, private agencies, Delhi Police, and film shooting purposes, and will be generating additional revenue while aligning with operational costs.

“This decision marks a strategic step toward making DTC financially self-sustaining. Our goal is clear — to transform DTC into a revenue-surplus and profitable entity within one year,” Singh emphasized during the board meeting, underscoring the government’s focus on fiscal transformation.

The new hire rates for Electric Low Floor AC Buses have been proposed at Rs 110 per kilometre, with a minimum daily charge of Rs 7,700 per bus for up to 70 km, ensuring cost recovery and alignment with operational expenses.

A cost analysis for 2024–25 revealed that the per kilometre cost of E-Buses stands at Rs 90.38.

The existing hire rates for CNG buses will be Rs 60/ km (Non-AC) and Rs 75/ km (AC), with minimum daily charges of Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,500 respectively, which clearly underscores the need to update the rates in line with newer electric infrastructure and rising operational costs.

The DTC board has noted the need to update these in view of the impending phase-out of CNG buses by the end of this year.

Singh has reaffirmed Delhi government’s commitment to transforming DTC into a financially self-reliant and environmentally responsible entity.