150 e-buses to be part of DTC fleet soon, 5k more by year-end

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) plans to induct 150 electric buses this month as the transporter aims to have five thousand buses in its fleet by the end of this year, Transport Minister Pankaj Singh said on Friday.

The Minister highlighted that the buses operating under the DEVI scheme are getting a good response from the commuters.

Emphasizing the need for route rationalization, the Minister stated that 109 routes have already been verified by DTC in collaboration with IIT Delhi and the goal of this move is to increase the frequency of buses, enhance connectivity, and improve commuter convenience.

Once implemented, existing routes will be reorganized to ensure smoother and more efficient travel, encouraging more people to use the DTC’s public transport services.

Singh further informed that soon, DTC buses will be allowed to park at any nearby depot after completing their scheduled routes which will reduce operating costs and make travel more convenient for passengers.

Presently, each bus route is tied to a specific depot, and buses must return to their designated depots at the end of each trip which is a time consuming process and sometimes delays the operations.

Singh said the DEVI electric buses running on Delhi’s roads have received a tremendous response from the public.

In areas where these buses operate, people no longer have to rely on expensive autos or private cabs as the low fares of such buses are also helping commuters save money while taking a more comfortable ride.

The Minister also laid special emphasis on increasing DTC’s revenue through advertisements and making the corporation financially self-reliant and directed officials to explore innovative revenue models, stressing that the government’s goal is to transform DTC into a revenue-surplus and financially sound institution within a year.

“Around 55,000 square feet of advertising space—ranging from bus depots to buses themselves—has already been identified for revenue generation through advertisements, which is expected to significantly boost DTC’s income, he said.

“To fulfill the resolve of making Delhi a developed city (‘Viksit Bharat ki Viksit Rajdhani’), we are working tirelessly under the guidance of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Strengthening DTC’s financial health and ensuring a cleaner, greener Delhi remains our top priority,” Singh added.