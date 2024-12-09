Drugs worth 2.5 crore seized from Outer North Delhi, two held

As part of the month-long ‘Nasha Mukht Abhiyan’, the Anti Narcotics team of Outer North Delhi arrested a woman among two drug suppliers and seized around 400 grams of heroin valued at approximately Rs 2.5 crore in the international market.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Nidhin Valsan said the operation was conducted on December 7 and 8 based on a tip-off. “We launched a targeted raid and apprehended a 41-year-old woman from Narela with 102 grams of heroin in her possession while another peddler Jilani was held from Bawana with 300 grams of the same drug,” he said.

As regards the anti-drug campaign, the DCP said in the Outer North District, Additional DCP, Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs), and Station House Officers (SHOs) have conducted various awareness programmes, including five street plays (nukkad natak) attended by more than 1,100 persons and 10 lectures in schools with 2,330 participating students.

Additionally, all station house officers conducted flag marches holding banners of “SAY NO TO DRUGS” to educate the community about the dangers of drug addiction. We are also leveraging social media latforms to spread awareness, he added.

“We have taken action against drug peddlers and suppliers, registering 08 FIRs since 01/12/24 in various police stations within the Outer North District. We have also focused on identifying the sources of drugs and have arrested one supplier from Odisha,” the official mentioned.

In a separate operation, a 20-year-old peddler was apprehended from Adarsh Nagar railway station in North West Delhi and recovered a total of 5.76 kg ganja from him.

During his interrogation, he confessed that he is a drug peddler and was roaming in the area in search of customers for selling drugs he further disclosed that he had been indulging in drug peddling for the past few months and had supplied Ganjha to various clients on demand.