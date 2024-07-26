Drug peddler with international links nabbed from Lajpat Nagar

Sleuths of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) apprehended a drug peddler having links with Afghanistan from Lajpat Nagar, the Police said here on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Hasan Raza, an Afghan national, who was arrested on Thursday night. Following the arrest, the police recovered 512 grams of heroin from his possession.

Acting on a tipoff about the drug peddler, the police intercepted the accused near Sant Kanwar Ram mandir, Lajpat Nagar at around 9:30 pm when he arrived in the locality to deliver drugs to one of his suppliers. During his search, they found heroin hidden in a transparent polythene bag concealed inside a juice packet.

A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the accused at the Crime Branch police station.

During interrogation, he revealed that he is part of an international drug trafficking syndicate operating from Afghanistan.

Hasan Raza also revealed that he has been visiting India for the last seven to eight years to illegally transport drugs. After procuring heroin from Afghanistan, he would sell it to his suppliers in India.

He brought the recovered drugs to India by converting them into capsules and hid them in his abdomen.

The police are further investigating the case to unearth the whole international syndicate.