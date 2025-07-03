Woman, son stabbed to death in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar, suspect house help caught while trying to flee

A 42-year-old woman and her teenage son were stabbed to death allegedly by their house-help at their residence in South East Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar, Delhi Police said on Thursday.

The help, Mukesh, 24, was arrested from a train in Uttar Pradesh, following a manhunt by the police for the alleged murder of the duo.

Police said the incident was reported on Wednesday at around 9:43 PM by the husband of the deceased, Kuldeep, wherein he told the officers that his wife and son were not responding to his calls. Also, there were visible blood stains at their entrance and on the stairs, a senior officer mentioned.

The officer added that ”With this information, the investigating officer, along with the team, immediately rushed to the spot and found that the door was locked from inside.” When there was no response, the door was broken in the presence of the police.

After opening the door, the bodies of the deceased, identified as Ruchika Sewani (42) and the 14-year-old boy, were found lying in a pool of blood.

“Ruchika’s body was found in the bedroom, while the minor’s body was found lying in the bathroom,” mentioned the cop.

The crime team, along with the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team, was called to examine the vicinity of the crime scene.

The CCTV footage of the area was thoroughly scanned by the team to gather details in the case.

During the investigation, it emerged that Ruchika, along with her husband, ran a garment shop in the Lajpat Nagar Market, where the main suspect, Mukesh, also worked as a driver and helper. The man allegedly committed the crime in rage after being scolded by his employer.

Originally hailing from Hajipur in Bihar, Mukesh had recently been residing in Amar Colony, the police said.

The police arrested Mukesh from a train at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction when he was attempting to evade arrest by fleeing after committing the crime.

“Mukesh is in custody and is being brought to Delhi. The motive behind the murder is being thoroughly investigated by our team,” the officer said.

Further details on this case are awaited and will be shared following a comprehensive briefing.

Meanwhile, Jangpura MLA Tarwinder Singh Marwah lauded the police for their swift action. He told the reporters, “As soon as we got the information, we talked to DCP South East, Hemant Tiwari. He constituted 8-10 teams and found the location of the culprit.”

He thanked the DCP for his efforts. ”They have caught the culprit. We will provide all the required assistance to the family,” Marwah added