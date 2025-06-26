Drug abuse affects health, breaks families, impacts societies: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Highlighting the adverse effects of drug addiction, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Thursday that drug abuse not only affects health but also breaks families and severely impacts societal foundations.

On ‘International Day Against Drug Abuse & Illicit Trafficking’, Rekha Gupta took part in an awareness campaign against narcotics. Speaking at the event, she urged the youth to stay away from drugs and work towards realising a drug-free national capital as well as a drug-free country.

She emphasized that the government’s goal is to channel the energy of Delhi’s youth towards nation-building, social service, and things that bring in a positive change in society.

The CM noted that the vision of a “Nasha Mukt Bharat” (Drug-Free India) given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become a mass movement across the country. Active guidance and strong administrative leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah inspires in furthering this campaign.

She reitereated Delhi government’s commitment to achieving this national objective.

Rekha Gupta lauded the Delhi Police for destroying over 50 thousand kilograms of narcotic substances including cocaine, charas and ganja and commended the cops for their efforts to spread awareness about drug menace in coordination with the state government.

She appreciated the presence of MP Manoj Tiwari, Cabinet Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh and MLAs Om Prakash Sharma, Sanjay Goyal, and Dr. Anil Goyal and sought the support from the people in building a drug-free, aware, and empowered national capital.

She, once again, urged everyone, especially the youth, to come forward and join hands with the government against the drug menace, ensuring the well-being of people and their families. “Let us all come together and participate in building a drug-free, aware, and empowered Delhi, ” Gupta asserted.