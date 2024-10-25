Drone mapping to quickly detect pollution sources: Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday said that for the first time drones were used to identify and collect information on the sources of pollution at a hotspot zone.

He said that by deploying drones, it helps the concerned agency understand better as to how pollutants spread, and allows it to pinpoint critical hotspots, such as unauthorised factories or construction sites breaking pollution norms.

Saying that drones can quickly detect pollution sources such as open fires, unauthorized construction, and traffic congestion, allowing agencies to implement corrective measures promptly, he stressed on the need of using the latest technology. He shared that these drones can identify pollution sources in real time, enabling targeted action to reduce pollution levels. With advanced sensors, drones can reach crowded urban areas, industrial zones, and locations that are difficult to monitor using traditional methods, he added.

Rai said that under the pilot project conducted at Wazirpur area towards North Delhi on Friday, drones collected information on pollution sources within a radius of 200 metres, and at a height of 120 metres.

According to the environment minister, the drones transmitted data on various pollution sources to the Environment Department and Delhi Pollution Control Committee(DPCC).

The minister said that the engineers from both the agencies will analyse the data collected by the drones and submit a report, which will help decide further actions for pollution control. “If the pilot project proves successful, drone mapping will be extended to other hotspots across the city,” he said.

According to him, pollution levels in 13 hotspots across the city consistently exceed normal levels, and to address this, drone mapping was conducted on Friday by a listed agency of Survey of India.