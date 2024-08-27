Dreaded interstate gangster behind Paschim Vihar ATM heist nabbed

An interstate gangster involved in murders and armed robberies wanted in connection with the ATM heist of Paschim Vihar was arrested from Mehrauli, the police said on Tuesday.

Identified as 35-year-old Imran, the accused is a resident of Palwal, Haryana. According to the police, he, along with his accomplices, fled with the ATM of a private bank on May 30, at around 3 am with Rs 6 lakh cash. A case was registered in this regard at the Paschim Vihar East police station.

The cops said the accused was involved in nine cases of burglary and crimes under the Arms Act in Delhi. Additionally, he was involved in 12 cases of murder, theft, and burglary in Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.

A police team, with inputs from technical as well as manual surveillance teams, marked the culprits with the help of CCTV analysis and conducted raids to arrest them. In one of the raids, they nabbed Imran from Anuvrat Road, near Mehrauli Complex Park.

During interrogation, the arrested accused revealed that he, along with his associates, had run away with the ATM in a stolen van. After reaching Palwal, they broke open the machine with the help of a gas cutter and took out the cash from it before throwing the machine into a drain and abandoning the van.