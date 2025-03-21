19-year-old domestic help held for Rs 1 crore heist in NW Delhi

A 19-year-old domestic help has been arrested for allegedly robbing the house he was working in of cash and jewellery valued at around Rs 1 crore in the Adarsh Nagar area of North West Delhi when the family was away on a trip, the police said on Friday.

The needle of suspicion pointed to the teenager when during an analysis of the CCTV footage. In the footage a person was seen leaving the house with a suitcase in the wee hours of March 15 and the complainant identified him as Nagendra Chaudhary, their domestic help, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North West) Bhisham Singh.

Based on the revelation, he was arrested from his hometown in Bihar and the stolen items including cash, gold bracelets, bangles, necklaces, chains, diamond bracelets, diamond necklaces, and other jewelry items were recovered from him.

According to the police, the arrested individual has no criminal and carried out the heist for love of quick money.

The theft took place when the family had left home on a trip on March 14. After they returned home, they discovered a burglary in the house by breaking the window.