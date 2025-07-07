Drain-14 regulator fully operational, pumping capacity enhanced to prevent flooding: Minister Verma

Delhi’s PWD and Irrigation & Flood Control (I&FC) Minister Parvesh Verma on Monday announced that Drain Number 14 (ITO–Sarai Kale Khan regulator) is now fully operational and under control. He stated that the regulator plays a crucial role in preventing water-logging and riverine flooding in nearby areas.

According to the minister, who inspected the regulator on Monday, this system protects areas such as Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road, and Kaka Nagar from flooding in the event of a rise in the Yamuna’s water level.

The minister also informed that new high-capacity pumping machines have been installed at the site. The upgraded capacity will allow the regulator’s gates to be shut during high river levels and excess water to be safely diverted downstream.

Verma reiterated that the current government has been working relentlessly to address the city’s water-logging issues by identifying vulnerable spots and implementing short-, mid-, and long-term solutions.

He had earlier noted that while rain used to worry residents, the government has made consistent efforts, especially in drain desilting and fixing key water-logging points across the capital.

“The monsoon is welcome in Delhi. Earlier, people used to say it’s better if it doesn’t rain in Delhi. But we welcome the rain, and we will demonstrate that in the past four months, significant work has been done on drains,” the minister said.

He also cited improvements at Minto Bridge, ITO, and other flood-prone areas, adding that all concerned departments are working round the clock to ensure that residents of the national capital do not face water-logging or flood-like situations.