Double-engine govt ensuring rapid development across Delhi: Ashish Sood

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Wednesday said the “double-engine” government of BJP is ensuring rapid development across the national capital.

He made the statement after he, along with department officials, visited his Janakpuri constituency to address long-standing civic issues and ensure their prompt resolution.

During his visit to different areas under the Janakpuri constituency , Sood assessed civic concerns, including electricity supply, clean drinking water, road and sewer maintenance, garbage disposal, street lighting, and the presence of hanging electrical wires. He also inspected the condition of Bal-Balika School.

The Minister directed concerned officials to address public grievances without delay.

Taking note of the concerns raised by residents of Chanakya Place Part-2 about outdated transformers, hanging electricity cables, inadequate street lighting, and frequent power outages, he issued strict instructions to BSES officials to install new poles and street lights where necessary and ensure an uninterrupted power supply, especially with the summer season approaching.

Addressing sanitation issues, the Minister observed that many streets were not being cleaned properly, with garbage piling up. He immediately instructed MCD officials to ensure daily cleaning and deploy additional automatic garbage collection vehicles to clear waste every morning.

Sood also directed to address security concerns raised by residents regarding increasing thefts, illegal liquor sales, gambling, and encroachments. He asked Delhi Police officials to intensify patrolling, take strict action against offenders, and reinforce public trust in law enforcement. Additionally, he instructed officials to install grills or gates at the entrances of streets for enhanced security.

During the public interaction, several women informed the Minister about difficulties in availing old-age and widow pensions and a lack of awareness regarding the Delhi government’s Mahila Samridhi Yojana. He instructed officials to expedite pension-related issues and ensure that all eligible beneficiaries receive proper assistance.

Water supply concerns were also highlighted, with some areas receiving contaminated water. Sood asked officials to either activate borewells immediately or replace outdated pipelines to ensure a steady supply of clean drinking water, prioritising areas with severe contamination issues.

Sood said under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the “double-engine ” government of BJP is ensuring rapid development across Delhi. He reiterated that officials must remain sensitive and accessible to the public.

“I don’t want to dwell on what has not been done in the past 11 years. My focus is on what my government can do now. As an MLA, it is my responsibility to ensure that the problems of my constituency are resolved. The people have answered through their votes, and now it is our time to deliver,” he said.

The Minister assured that all necessary steps will be taken to transform Janakpuri’s civic infrastructure.