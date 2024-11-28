Doorstep Delivery Scheme defunct, no sops for EV buyers since Dec-2023: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, on Thursday, alleged that Chief Minister Atishi has made two new confusing claims regarding the success of the Doorstep Delivery Scheme and the EV Policy. The former is not functional since April 1, 2024, while the latter, the cash incentives for buyers, was discontinued in December 2023.

According to Sachdeva, the Doorstep Delivery Scheme has been inactive since 1 April 2024 due to the non-renewal of tenders contrary to the claim of Atishi.

The BJP leader claimed research into the matter would reveal that the Delhi government failed to establish adequate charging stations, and cash incentives for EV buyers have been discontinued since December 2023, which has resulted in a decline in the sale of electric vehicles.

Atishi, addressing a press conference here, alleged that the EV policy was stalled by sending Arvind Kejriwal to jail when parties in other states could not implement it in a similar way.

According to Sachdeva’s claims, what CM said about EV subsidies has no basis, and added that the government owes outstanding subsidies to EV buyers since December 2023, and there is no budget provision this year for further subsidy payments.