DMK leader and former lawmaker Veerapandi A. Raja died of cardiac arrest in Salem on Saturday, which happened to be his birthday as well.

Raja was the son of former Minister late Veerapandi S. Arumugam, who was a DMK strongman in the Salem district.

Raja was rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and leaders of other political parties condoled Raja’s death.