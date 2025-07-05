DJB’s financial powers enhanced; board can now independently sanction high-value projects

In a significant policy shift aimed at cleaning the Yamuna River, treating polluted drains, and ensuring regular potable water supply, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government has granted greater financial autonomy to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), empowering it to independently implement high-cost projects.

Chief Minister Gupta announced on Saturday that the DJB can now sanction projects exceeding ₹50 crore without requiring prior Cabinet approval. The move is expected to expedite key infrastructure projects such as Yamuna rejuvenation, drain water treatment, and drinking water supply improvements.

“The financial powers of the DJB Chairperson, CEO, and senior officials have also been substantially enhanced,” Gupta said, adding that this decentralization is in line with the government’s vision of “Minimum Government, Maximum Governance,” inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gupta emphasized that boards must be empowered and autonomous to function effectively. She criticized the previous administration for stripping the DJB of its financial authority, which she said had stalled critical initiatives like Yamuna cleaning, modern drainage systems, and water supply upgrades.

As per the revised framework, the DJB can independently approve all projects exceeding ₹50 crore; the DJB Chairperson can approve projects up to ₹50 crore; the CEO is authorized to sanction projects up to ₹25 crore; and board members overseeing Admin, Water Supply, and Drainage can approve works up to ₹5 crore.

The Chief Minister noted that cumbersome approval processes had long delayed the Yamuna cleaning initiative, keeping it limited to paper. “This move eliminates that bottleneck and paves the way for time-bound implementation,” she said.

Gupta also announced that the installation of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) and other infrastructure needed for sewer cleaning would now be carried out on a priority basis.

The DJB will also be able to swiftly lay new pipelines, build booster pumping stations, and set up other essential infrastructure for efficient water distribution.

“This structural reform will enable better decision-making at all levels and significantly reduce delays in execution,” she concluded.