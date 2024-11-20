Devender Yadav slams AAP govt over air pollution in capital

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Wednesday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government should stop “blame game” and tell the people what steps it has taken to combat the air pollution in the national capital.

Reacting to the worsening air quality in Delhi, he said the AAP government is blaming others for its own fault without telling people what steps it has taken to combat pollution.

“Chief Minister Atishi and Arvind Kejriwal should stop blame game on air pollution. They should tell people what steps the AAP government has taken to combat air pollution,” he said. Yadav alleged that they only indulged in blaming stubble burning in Punjab for the spike in pollution when Congress was in power in Punjab, and now blames other neighbouring states of Delhi after AAP came to power in Punjab.

He stated that deteriorating air pollution has been a recurring feature during every winter season.The Delhi Congress chief added, “Even the Supreme Court had slammed the Delhi government on the pollution issue, and directed it to enforce GRAP IV, by asking what steps it had taken the whole year to combat pollution. But the AAP government had no answer, as it had squandered all these years by misleading people with lies without doing any concrete work for the welfare of the people, or for the improvement of the capital.”

Referring to the previous government in Delhi, he said when Congress was in power it would always clear the doubts of the people regarding any governance issue.