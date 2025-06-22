Devender Yadav condemns tree felling for Kasturba Nagar project, warns of ecological damage and social injustice

Expressing deep anguish over the order to either chop down or transplant 856 trees for the General Pool Residential Project in Kasturba Nagar Phase-II, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Devender Yadav said the move would cause grave ecological harm and further erode the city’s already fragile green cover.

Highlighting the environmental risks, Yadav stated that the project would worsen the toxic air quality already afflicting the residents of the Capital. He described the development as a double blow—both to the environment and to social justice.

Referring to a notification issued on June 13 for tree felling across an area of 8.90 hectares, Yadav pointed out that past tree plantation and transplantation efforts by the Delhi Government have largely been unsuccessful.

“This is just the beginning. In the coming weeks, thousands of trees will be cut down across the national Capital, further depleting its green cover. Delhi is already counted among the world’s most polluted capital cities. The BJP’s hidden agenda is to demolish slums and drive out the poor—people who are an essential part of the city’s socio-economic ecosystem,” he said.

Yadav also questioned the move to construct high-rise flats for government officials near the Prime Minister’s residence, while displacing poor families living in adjacent slum clusters. He said this reflects the BJP Government’s double standards, accusing it of making hollow promises to slum dwellers during elections.