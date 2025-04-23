Devender Yadav condemns Pahalgam terror attack, calls for united response

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Wednesday strongly condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, stating that it was an attack on the identity of the country.

Referring to the terror attack in Pahalgam, he said, “This was an attack on the identity of the country, which will not be tolerated at any cost. We stand united with the Government in this hour of crisis.”

Advertisement

“We must give a fitting response to this dastardly attack on innocent tourists. The government should utilise all its strengths to capture the terrorists. We will not allow the designs of outside forces to succeed,” the Delhi Congress chief added.

Advertisement

Yadav said that terrorism in any form was abominable, and no right-thinking person would tolerate it. He emphasized that it must be rooted out at any cost.

The Delhi Congress chief further stated that both the Central and Jammu and Kashmir governments should work in full coordination to normalise the situation in the Valley, as this terrorist attack will not only keep visitors away from Jammu and Kashmir but also rob the livelihood of lakhs of common people in Kashmir, which should not be allowed to happen.