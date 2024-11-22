Devender Yadav calls Kejriwal’s ‘revadi campaign’ desperate survival tactic

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav, on Friday, slammed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal for launching the “Revadi Par Charcha” campaign, calling it a desperate survival tactic by him to retrieve his “lost credibility”.

Reacting to the AAP’s campaign launched ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections, Yadav asserted after being in power for over 10 years, Kejriwal has been reduced to such a pathetic state that he would have to tell the people of Delhi what all his government provided to the people.

He said there was nothing visible to the naked eyes of the residents of the capital other than the suffering they have been going through on several issues including air pollution and alleged corruption under the ruling dispensation.

Advertisement

“Kejriwal has no credibility left to face the people and from the massive reception the Delhi Congress Nyay Yatra is getting from the public, it is clearly evident that people want change. They are determined to bring back Congress to power in 2025,” Yadav said.

The Delhi Congress chief warned the people against Kejriwal’s “revadi” narrative, saying, “He only gave assurances, as all his free promises are gimmicks confined only on paper.”

“Kejriwal should tell the people of Delhi why he was put behind bars? Why did he squander the public money to the tune of Rs 75 crore to build a ‘sheesh mahal’ for his luxurious living at the reconstructed CM’s residence at 6 Flag Staff Road ? What were the six free services he claims to have given to the people,” he asked.

Elections to 70 Assembly seats in Delhi are scheduled to be held early next year.