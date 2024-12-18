Dense fog covers Delhi as it shivers at 7.6 deg C

A thick layer of fog engulfed the national capital on Wednesday as it woke to a chilly morning with the weather department recording the minimum temperature at 7.6 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological department (IMD) stated that the city saw a surge in its minimum temperature by 1.7 degree Celsius from the previous day.

It added that a thick layer of fog enveloped the city in the morning, reducing the visibility; however, the winds were calmer in comparison to yesterday.

Safdarjung recorded a minimum visibility of 100 meters at 7:30 am while Palam recorded a minimum visibility of 300 meters till 9 am, it added.

The weather department has predicted that the city will continue to witness dense fog for the next two days, Thursday and Friday.

Cold wave conditions are likely to prevail over major parts of Northwest India during the next five to seven day, IMD added.

According to Delhi Airport, there was no major delay in flights. In a post on X, it mentioned, “Low Visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are present normal. Passengers are requested to contact the concerned airline for updated flight information.”

There has been a rise in minimum temperature up to two degree Celsius in Delhi-NCR during the past 24 hours. The Maximum and Minimum temperature over Delhi is in the range of 21 to 24°C and 5 to 8°C respectively.