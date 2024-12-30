Dense fog and cold conditions persist in Delhi, IMD issues alert

The national capital experienced cold conditions on Monday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting dense fog over the city for the next three days.

Cold to severe cold conditions were also reported in parts of North Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh.

According to the IMD, the minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 10.3°C at the Safdarjung station and 8.6°C at the Palam station, while the maximum temperatures were 15°C and 13°C, respectively.

The IMD has forecasted that dense to very dense fog and cold day conditions are likely to persist across Northwest and North India for the next two to three days.

Delhi residents are unlikely to see relief from the cold in the immediate future. However, air quality has shown improvement.

The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 173 under the ‘moderate’ category, a notable improvement from Sunday’s AQI of 225, which fell under the ‘poor’ category, as per the 24-hour average bulletin of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Additionally, another Western Disturbance is expected to affect Northwest India on the night of January 4.

This is likely to bring light, isolated to scattered rainfall and snowfall over the Western Himalayan region from January 1 to January 3, the weather department noted.

Earlier, a Western Disturbance had caused rainfall across North and Northwest India, including Delhi, over the weekend.