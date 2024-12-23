Delhi’s WTPs unable to handle ammonia level: Chandolia

Delhi BJP General Secretary and MP from North West Delhi Yogendra Chandolia on Monday alleged that the statement of Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj blaming Haryana for increasing ammonia level in Yamuna river is false and misleading.

Chandolia alleged that if Delhi’s water treatment plants are unable to control ammonia level in Yamuna, the reason behind the same is that the AAP government is not able to upgrade these facilities.

Hitting out at the Delhi government and its ministers, Chandolia alleged that they are in a habit of passing the responsibility of their failures on the BJP ruled neighboring states.

According to Chandolia, Yamuna enters Delhi from Haryana at Palla village area and reaches up to Wazirabad, and there the water is quite clean, complying with statutory regulations.

He further alleged that, unfortunately after that, as over 30 untreated drains fall into the river, the water gets highly contaminated.

Moreover, he said that the water storage pond at Wazirabad treatment plant too is filled with polluted sand, which he claimed increases pollutants like ammonia in the water entering the treatment plant.