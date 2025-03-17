Delhi’s village representatives meet DDA Vice-chairperson, discuss development issues

Delhi’s rural belt representative and head of Sakal Panchayat Palam Chaudhary Surender Solanki on Monday had a meeting with Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Vice-Chairperson Vijay Kumar Singh, where discussions were held on various issues regarding the development of the city’s 360 villages.

Chaudhary apprised the DDA official about different problems that the villagers have been facing for a very long time and accordingly put forward different demands to bring relief for the residents of the rural belt.

He has requested the DDA to hand over the functioning of the community centers built in the villages to the local RWAs or the village representatives concerned.

Mentioning the Hauz Khas village to the official, he put forward the demand of the locals regarding the land allocation for the cremation ground.

The Sakal Panchayat Palam 360 chief also demanded the implementation of the Master 2041, further stating that the development works in the city’s villages must be taken forward at a fast pace, as it has been stalled for a long period and affected the lives of the residents and natives.

Solanki demanded that the natives of the city’s villages be given free-of-cost membership of the DDA sports complexes as the same has been built on the lands of the villagers that were acquired by the government at very low prices.

He said that the children of Delhi’s villages do not have parks and playgrounds, as the Gram Sabha lands have been acquired for urbanisation.