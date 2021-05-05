Delhi government’s all-around efforts and aggressive COVID management have resulted in a dramatic decrease in the city’s COVID positivity rate. Within just 10 days, Delhi’s COVID positivity rate has come down around 9%. On 26th April, Delhi reported a positivity rate of 35% and on 5th May, it came down to around 26%.

On analysing the data, it can be seen that on 26th April, Delhi conducted around 57,690 tests and around 20,201 people tested positive. On 4 May, Delhi conducted around 74,654 tests and 19,953 people tested positive for COVID-19. These numbers show that during these 10 days, there has been a marked drop in the case positivity rate in the national capital of India.

It is also significant that Delhi’s COVID positivity rate has fallen each day during these nine days. On 27th April, the positivity rate of Delhi was 32.7%, on 28th April, it was 31.8%, on 29th April, it was 32.8% and on 30th April, the COVID positivity rate was 32.7%.

At the beginning of this month, 1st May recorded a 31.6% positivity rate, which came down to 28.3% on 2nd May, followed by a positivity rate of 29.6% on 3rd May. On May 4th, the positivity rate stood at 26.7%, and on the fifth, this was 26.4%.

From this drop in the positivity rate, it can be concluded that in Delhi, during the last 10 days, the case positivity rate of COVID-19 has dropped by approximately 1% each day. During these days, the Delhi government has not only ramped up testing but also worked relentlessly in increasing the number of beds across Delhi. The government is also giving an aggressive push to the vaccination drive, which will further help bring down the positivity rate in the coming days.