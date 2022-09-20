Delhi’s Govt’s Plan to facelift city roads on anvil

Traffic and transport are major aspects of city life. The Delhi Government is planning to give a facelift to Delhi roads. In this direction, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia conducted an on-site inspection of a one-kilometre road stretch from Rajghat to Shantivan, being beautified by PWD as a part of the pilot streetscaping project. As gathered, 16 roads across Delhi are being beautified under the streetscaping project

The project includes working on decongesting, redesigning, and beautifying several roads across the national capital. These roads are being beautified by PWD according to their needs in the pilot phase. After completion of the pilot phase, another 540 km of road under the jurisdiction of PWD will also be beautified on the same lines.

Moreover, redesigning roads will eliminate bottlenecks and improve the aesthetics of the road stretch that will include facilities like open-air sitting areas, barrier-free walking areas, ornamental plantations, cycling tracks and more. Beautification of roads in Delhi as per global standards will give a new identity to the national capital.

Officials said to Manish Sisodia that the beautification work is almost complete. Officials outlined that footpaths have been made for people to walk on the stretch, small saplings have been planted and the existing trees have been protected. Adequate space has been provided for pedestrians and road users to sit and rest. There is also a provision for wheelchairs and ramps for disabled people.

He directed the officials that the remaining work of the stretch should be completed soon, besides the greenery here and the cleanliness and maintenance of the entire stretch should be taken care of.

During his visit, Manish Sisodia also interacted with the visitors in the area to know their experiences. Speaking about the project to develop Delhi roads as per European standards, Manish Sisodia said, “CM Arvind Kejriwal’s vision of providing world-class walking experience to people of Delhi is turning into reality. We aim to make all the roads under the Delhi government pedestrian friendly and provide a pleasant commuting experience to residents of Delhi.”

Facilities to be developed during streetscaping Tiling of roads, Development of green area around the road, Open sitting area, Cycling tracks, Designer LED lights, Public utility centres and fountains and sandstone artworks.