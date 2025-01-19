Delhi’s development will return if people vote for Congress in polls: Kharge

Ahead of the February 5 Delhi Assembly elections, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has urged Delhiites to vote only for the grand old party in the polls asserting that his party only can fulfill their needs.

In a post on X, Kharge said, “Every need will be fulfilled, vote only for Congress.”

The Congress chief said Delhi’s development will return if people vote for Congress in the polls.

“Development of Delhi will return one vote to Congress, Congress will win, unwavering faith has awakened among the people!” Kharge said in the post.

“Delhi has to be saved from its plight, We have to move again towards development and public welfare,” he said.

In the post, the Congress Chief also made a mention of the ‘Pyari Didi Yojana’, ‘Jeevan Raksha Yojana’, ‘Mehangai Mukti Yojana’ and ‘Yuva Udaan Yojana’ which the party promised to implement if the it came to power in Delhi.

Under the ‘Pyari Didi Yojana’, the Congress promised to provide Rs 2,500 monthly allowance to every woman and Rs 25 lakh health insurance cover for all the residents under ‘Jeevan Raksha Yojana’.

The Congress on January 16 announced the ‘Mehangai Mukti Yojana’ under which it vowed to provide a gas cylinder at Rs 500, free ration kit and free electricity up to 300 units to every household per month if the party comes to power in the assembly elections in Delhi.

Earlier on January 12, the party announced the ‘Yuva Udaan Yojana’ and promised to provide Rs 8,500 per month to every educated unemployed youth in the national capital for a year if it comes to power.

“Women will get Rs 2500/month from Pyari Didi Yojana, Excitement from life saving plan with Rs 25 lakh insurance, Apprenticeship of Rs 8500/month from Yuva Udaan Yojana, Everyone benefits from inflation free and electricity schemes,” Kharge said.

Elections to the 70-member Assembly in Delhi are scheduled to be held on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

In the 2020 Assembly polls, the AAP won 62 Assembly seats and the BJP eight constituencies while in 2015 polls, the AAP bagged 67 seats and BJP won only three seats.

The Congress drew a blank on both the Assembly polls.