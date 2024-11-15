Delhi’s AQI improves after putting GRAP-III measures in place

With the implementation of Graded Response Action Plan’s (GRAP) stage- III restrictions in Delhi, the city’s air quality index saw slight improvement on Friday, moving to ‘very poor’ category from the ‘severe’ one a day earlier.

According to the 4 pm bulletin of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the average air quality index (AQI) for the past 24-hours stood at 396, 28 points down in contrast to Thursday when the AQI reached 424.

However, a total of 18 spots recorded a ‘severe’ AQI with Jahangirpuri 463, Bawana 456, Wazirpur 455, Rohini 452, Anand Vihar 450, Ashok Vihar 440 and Mundka 430 among others.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 Moderate, 201-300 Poor, 301-400 Very Poor, 401-500 Severe.

Earlier on Thursday, by taking in account the deteriorating air quality Centre’s air pollution monitoring agency Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had invoked the Graded Response Action Plan’s (GRAP) stage- III restrictions in Delhi-NCR.

Measures under the stage- III include a ban on construction and demolition activities as per the rules laid out by the CAQM. The actions also include intensifying the frequency of mechanized sweeping of roads, ensuring daily water sprinkling along with dust suppressants, before peak traffic hours on roads and including hotspots, heavy traffic corridors.