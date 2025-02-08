Delhiites hopeful of BJP fulfilling its poll promises

Following BJP’s big win in the assembly polls, Delhiites on Saturday expressed hope that the party will fulfil its election promises and resolve the issues plaguing the city for a while.

Speaking to this newspaper regarding the results of the election, a man who had come to Connaught Place said that he is looking forward to a positive change in Delhi’s governance and expects the BJP to put the city on the development track and fulfil all the promises the party had made in its manifesto, like making the city clean and Yamuna pollution-free.

In its manifesto, the BJP had promised to address air pollution in the city, increase water treatment capacity, and several other things so that the residents of Delhi did not have to face problems like waterlogging during the rains and other civic woes.

The BJP had also promised that upon assuming power, its government would not only continue the existing schemes but also make them more effective by eliminating corruption in these programmes.

The saffron party had also promised to implement the central government’s Ayushman Bharat Yojana in Delhi and provide free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh, with the state government providing an additional Rs 5 lakh cover for poor families.

Another person hailing from the city’s rural belt expressed hope that his locality will now witness development, especially in terms of civic amenities, smoother roads, and better sewerage system.

A young professional said that she is looking forward to seeing Delhi not only as a national capital symbolising the country’s glorious history and rich cultural heritage, but also as a model of developed infrastructure, cleanliness, and urban services.

A man working in a private firm said, “We gave AAP a chance, but it did not live up to our expectations. We now hope our lives will improve under a double-engine government, and the city’s works will go on smoothly.”