Yamuna water level drops slightly, parts of Delhi remain flooded

Several areas in Delhi remained flooded on Friday even as water level of the river Yamuna started receding slightly after reaching a record high. However, the floodwaters from the river reached the ITO causing a significant traffic jam.

Apart from the Supreme Court’s vicinity, various other areas, including Outer Ring Road near Red Fort, Vishwakarma Colony, Yamuna Bazar, ISBT bus terminus, Kashmere Gate, Shankaracharya Road, Majnu Ka Tila, Batla House, Kirari, and Kingsway Camp were also impacted by the flooding.

The water level in Yamuna at Old Railway Bridge (ORB) was recorded at a level slightly lower than that recorded at 9 am. From 208.40 meters at 9 am, it was recorded at 208.38 metres at 10 am on Friday.

As of 6 am on Friday morning, the water level of the river stood at 208.46 meters, slightly lower than the previous night’s measurement of 208.66 meters.

With floodwaters from the Yamuna have affecting certain parts of the national capital commuters experienced delays of approximately 30 minutes due to the congestion caused by the flooding.

“Traffic movement is affected on Vikas Marg towards ITO due to overflow of flood water. Commuters are advised to avoid this stretch and take the route of NH 24 via Akshardham-Nizamuddin-ITO,” the Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet on Friday morning.

“Traffic movement is closed on Bhairon Road due to overflow of drain water near Railway Under Bridge. Commuters are advised to avoid the stretch,” it added.

Amid the decreasing water level of Yamuna river in Delhi, several parts of the national capital were still facing waterlogging and flooding, affecting traffic movements.

Commuters were seen pushing their motorcycles through the waters on ITO road while a massive traffic snarl was witnessed at NH-24 near Sarai Kale Khan T-Junction in Delhi.

Speaking on the flood situation in the city, Surender Singh Yadav, Special CP, Traffic, said, “4,500 police deployments have been done in all areas of Delhi. The movements of the Kanwariyas are also being monitored. A decrease in water level in areas like Kashmiri Gate is witnessed. But the Ring road area towards Wazirabad is still flooded. We are trying to open the Bhairon Marg till evening. Traffic can be witnessed on NH 44.”

The police also informed that traffic diversions have been made in different areas of the city due to waterlogging and flooding.

Movement of traffic is restricted from Shanti Van towards Geeta Colony Flyover and also from Geeta Colony Flyover towards Rajghat and ISBT, Kashmere Gate, the Delhi traffic police shared in a tweet.

Further, the police said that Pragati Maidan Tunnel is now open for vehicular traffic while the traffic movement is closed on Bhairon Road due to overflow of drain water near the Railway Under Bridge.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Delhi will likely receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms for the next 4-5 days.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi government was taking all measures to ensure that there are no barriers to the exit of water entering the capital.

Delhi PWD Minister Atishi said the water level of Yamuna river is receding gradually at a rate of 0.1 metre and will take a day’s time for the situation to return to normal.

“Good news is that the water level is not rising, it was stable from 1pm-7pm yesterday and it is receding very gradually now. But it is receding at a rate of 0.1 metre so it will take a day’s time for the water to recede. Water is entering areas because all drains are full and it is backflow that is flooding the areas. Pumping out is not possible now because the water will have to go to Yamuna itself and its water level is already high…This difficulty is not due to a person or situation but due to incessant heavy rainfall in north India. Good thing is that the water is receding slowly,” she said.

In the wake of the overflowing water, the Delhi government had closed schools, colleges, crematoriums and water treatment plants in the affected areas.