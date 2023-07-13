People from low-lying areas along the Yamuna carry their belongings while relocating to safety near Mayur Vihar Phase-1, in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Delhi has recorded a rapid rise in the Yamuna water level over the past four days. It shot up from 203.14 metres at 11 am on Sunday to 205.4 metres at 5 pm on Monday, breaching the danger mark of 205.33 metres 18 hours earlier than expected.

The river exceeded the danger mark of 206 metres Monday night, prompting evacuation and relocation of people, residing in floodplains of the river, to safer locations and the closure of the Old Railway Bridge for road and rail traffic.

According to CWC flood-monitoring portal, the water level in the Yamuna at the Old Railway Bridge stood at 203.18 metres at 1 pm on Sunday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Wednesday urged the Centre to intervene in the matter and the city police imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in flood-prone areas to prevent unlawful assembly of four or more people and public movement in groups.

