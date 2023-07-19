Yamuna crossed the danger mark again on Wednesday morning and is flowing above the danger mark. The officials are monitoring the situation to avoid any untoward situation.

After eight days of continuous flooding in the national capital, the water level of the Yamuna River has started to drop below the danger level on Tuesday. The water level at the Old Railway Bridge in New Delhi reached 205.3 meters at 8 pm on Tuesday. It is now flowing at 206.01 which is above the danger mark.

The water filled areas of the capital will remain inundated because of the intermittent rainfall in Delhi. The Met predicts about Northwest India that there will be light and moderate rainfall that would be fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad,

The IMD also says heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan during 19th to 23rd, over Punjab and Haryana on 19th, 22nd & 23rd July 2023. Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Jammu & Kashmir on 19th and over Uttarakhand on 22nd July.

A senior government official of the Central Water Commission who handled floods in the past, requesting anonymity said, “If there is good amount of rainfall in Haryana, the Hathinikund barrage will be under pressure. Due to the pressure the water will be released and that may contribute to the increase of water level of Yamuna ”.

On July 10, the Yamuna in the national capital, Delhi, breached the danger level of 205.33m at 5 pm, flooding low-lying pockets on its banks and forcing the evacuation of thousands of residents living in the flood-prone area.

As more water was released from Hathnikund barrage, the water level of the river continued to rise and reached a record high of 208. 66 m on July 13. According to the officials, the water level has been steadily decreasing since then. The water level is expected to reach 205. 15m by 7 am on Wednesday.

A senior official said, “water level is receding at a good pace and if rains are not heavy there is not much of worry. Delhi and Haryana both have received good amounts of rainfall. if it do not rain further the situation will not be a cause of concern”

The capital city has been waterlogged for the past one week and there is traffic congestion, removing the settlements from the banks of Yamuna. There are camps arranged for the replaced families.

Box- Traffic Congestion and water logged roads to avoid

Service Road, Geeta Colony Pusta Road Gandhi Nagar,2. Mangol Puri Indl. Area Road No-316 Paschim Vihar, West Vinod Nagar Ram Kumar Gautam Marg Kalyan puri, Underpass Street No-3, East Vinod Nagar and NH 24 Kalyan puri. Adhchini Red Light Aurobindo Marg and Shaheed Jeet Singh Marg, Hauz Khas, Chilla Border Noida Link Road Kalyan puri, Azad Market Rani Jhansi Marg Sadar Bazar, Near Maruti Suzuki Showroom Swarn Park Mundaka Nangloi, Rajdhani Park NH-10 Nangloi,Under ROB, Nawab Ganj Azad Market Road Sadar Bazar, 100 Foota Road , Sant Nagar Sant Nagar Burari Timarpur, Ekta Garden Harijan Basti, Burari Timarpur, Tikri Border Metro Station Rohtak Road Nangloi, CNG Pump Sarai Kale Khan Ring Road Lajpat Nagar, Nehru Vihar Crossing Chaudhary Fateh Singh Marg Timarpur, Nigam Bodh Ghat Ring Road, near ISBT Kotwali, Tikona Park Netaji Subhash Marg Kotwali, Under IP Flyover Ring Road MGM Darya Ganj, Pocket -16, Sector – 22, Rohini Pocket -16, Sector -22, Rohini Aman Vihar, Bharat Darshan Park Ring Road Punjabi Bagh Punjabi Bagh, Samalkha Crossing Pushpanjali Farms. Urban Extension Road II Kapashera,. Zakhira New Rohtak Road Punjabi Bagh, Raja Puri Signal Desh Bandhu Gupta Marg Dwarka Dwarka, Avtar Enclave, Paschim Vihar Rohtak Road Dwarka, Okhla Subzi Mandi Captain Gaur Marg Kalkaji. Tyagi Vihar Ghevra Nangloi, Tyagi Park Mundka Rohtak Road Nangloi, Nizamuddin Khatta Ring Road Lajpat Nagar, Maharani Bagh Bus Stand Ring Road Lajpat Nagar, Nangloi Flyover Nangloi Nangloi, Apollo Hospital Mathura Road Sarita Vihar