What is 15 point ‘Winter Action Plan’ to fight Delhi’s air pollution?

Winter is soon to come in Delhi NCR (National Capital Region). With the advent of the winter, smoggy months are also getting closer for people living in the city. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a 15 point ‘Winter Action Plan’ to combat air pollution during these months in the capital.

Addressing the people, Kejriwal said, “All kinds of preparations have been made to fight air pollution. Two crore people of Delhi and the government have worked very hard in previous years to curb it and it has shown results. PM 10 level pollution has decreased by 18.6% compared to 2017-18 according to a report by the NCAP (National Clean Air Programme) of the government of India,” he added.

Delhi में Pollution कम होने की 10 वजह: 💡24×7 Bijli

🏭Coal Thermal Plants Shut

⛽PNG Fuel

🪨Dust Pollution real-time monitoring

🌳Green cover increased to 23.6%

🔋EV Policy

🚍New CNG-Electric Buses

🗼Smog Tower

🚧Graded Action Plan

🛣️Peripheral Expressway -CM @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/aq8G1iyfO3 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) September 30, 2022

This is how Delhi will fight air pollution this year by adopting 15 point ‘Winter Action Plan’

Bio-decomposer for stubble

While announcing the blueprint Delhi CM said, the government has been using a liquid bio-decomposer since last year developed by PUSA institute, which showed cheerful results. Last year it was given for free to farmers to decompose stubble without burning in an area about 4,000 acres. The government would provide for around 5,000 acres this year.

Ban on garbage burning and cracker

The government has formed 611 teams to check and enforce a ban on garbage burning in the open. Furthermore, the ban on firecrackers has been imposed till January 2023. Its production, sale, purchase of crackers would also be restricted which will be monitored by 210 teams.

Delhi's Winter Action Plan: 🌾Parali Decomposer

🪨Anti-Dust

🚗Vehicular Pollution

🗑️Waste Burning Ban

👨🏻‍🏭 Industry

💥Cracker Ban

🏭Real-time source

💚Paryavaran Mitra

♻️E-waste Park

🌳Green Cover

🪖Green War Room

📱Green Delhi App

🎯Hotspots

🚧GRAP

🤝🏼States -CM @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/69jD2VTEU2 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) September 30, 2022

Campaign and monitoring of construction site

An Anti-dust campaign will start from 6 October under winter action plan, said Kejriwal. Besides, anyone with a construction area of more than 5,000 sq feet, will have to register on the web portal and install anti-smog guns and a real time monitor of dust control. Moreover, 586 teams have been formed to monitor construction sites

Use of anti smog guns

233 anti-smog guns and 150 mobile anti-smog guns will also be installed by the Delhi government to combat pollution.

Use of sweeping machines and diversion of routes

To reduce the pollution level on the road, 80 road sweeping machines, 150 mobile smog, and 521 machines to sprinkle water are being installed in the capital. Apart from this, the government has identified 203 routes which get huge traffic. Alternative routes will be prepared for these roads to decongest them.

Green room and scientific monitoring

The chief minister said the government, in partnership with IIT-Kanpur, had come up with a supersite at Rouse Avenue to monitor air quality in real time and also make forecasts. It has also developed a green room comprising nine scientific experts who will monitor the situation.

Processing e-waste

To process electronic waste the government is in the process of making a 20 acres e-waste park.

Supervision of hotspots

13 hotspots have been identified where strict supervision would be carried out.

Paryavaran Mitras

Over 3,500 volunteers have registered for Paryavaran Mitras.Any delihities can become Paryavan Mitras for volunteering and to raise awareness related to environment protection. To become paryavaran mitra you only need to give a missed call on 8448441758.

Increase green cover

Kejriwal said the government is continuously green cover in the capital and it is aimed to plant 42 lakh trees. The project to transplant the remaining 9 lakh.

Green Delhi App

Two years ago the Green Delhi app was launched to register complaints regarding pollution. Any person can download the app and raise their complaint regarding pollution in their area. Delhi CM informed that so far, 53,000 complaints have been received and 90% of them have been resolved.

Enforcement of PUC certificates

For reduction of vehicular pollution 380 teams have been formed for strict enforcement of Pollution Under Control certificates. Team will ensure that diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years don’t operate.

Graded Response Action Plan

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) which was implemented last year will be upgraded this year. The anti-air pollution measures have come into effect from October 1. Under this plan, a forecast will be made three days prior to deterioration of air quality.

Work with neighbouring NCR cities

Kejriwal also showed intention to work with neighbouring NCR cities, the Centre and the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to curb air pollution. He urged neighbouring cities to provide 24-hour electricity so that diesel generators are not used. He also requested to switch industries to PNG.