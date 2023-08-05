What happens to Delhi stray dogs amidst G-20 summit?

In response to mounting concerns voiced by both activists and local residents, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has swiftly revised its directive regarding the removal of street dogs from various spots across the city.

The initial order, which drew significant criticism, outlined a six-week operation to eliminate stray dogs from prominent areas within the national capital.

In a recent official communication, the MCD acknowledged the feedback it had received and, in a positive shift, announced a recalibrated approach. Under the revised plan, the focus will pivot toward the sterilization and immunization of street dogs during the period spanning August 4 to 30.

This adjustment underscores the Corporation’s commitment to a more balanced strategy that aims to address both the needs of the community and the welfare of the animals.

The MCD clarified that the endeavor to round up Delhi dogs will be confined to a four-day window during the initial week of September.

This pragmatic course of action seeks to strike a harmonious balance between ensuring public safety and upholding ethical considerations surrounding the care and placement of these animals.

The MCD emphasized adherence to the guidelines laid out in the ABC Dog Rules, initially established in 2001 and subsequently updated in 2023.

In accordance with these regulations, it is stipulated that stray dogs are to be ultimately released back to the areas from which they were collected. Although, due to the upcoming G-20 summit, a temporary stay at the ABC Center will be arranged for these animals.

It is important to highlight that this is a transitional measure, and the dogs will be eventually reintegrated into their familiar habitats.

The organization People for Animals (PFA) has been particularly vocal in its critique of the MCD’s original plan. Describing it as “illegal, impractical, and unwarranted,” the PFA takes a firm stance against the relocation of stray dogs for sterilization purposes, especially in light of the impending G20 Summit scheduled for the coming month.

The PFA has been a driving force advocating for the humane treatment of animals and has expressed concerns that the well-being of these vulnerable street dogs should not be compromised amidst logistical preparations for the high-profile event.