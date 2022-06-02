Visually impaired Delhi woman raped by man who helped her cross road

A visually impaired woman was raped in the national capital’s Dwarka district following which the police have arrested one person, an official said on Thursday.

Shankar Choudhary, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), stated information about rape involving a blind woman was received from Deen Dayal Hospital in the Dabri police station area and forwarded to the Investigative Officer for further action.

On May 25, the incident occurred when the woman alighted at a bus stop on the opposite side of the road. At this point, the accused took her to another abandoned street and assaulted her under the guise of assisting her in crossing the road.

The investigating officer spoke with the victim, and a case under section 376 (rape penalty) was filed at the Dabri police station in the Dwarka area, and an investigation was launched.

The accused was located, detained, and arrested using technical proof. He was afterward taken into arrest by the authorities.

Meanwhile, Swati Maliwal, Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, met with the victim girl and promised her every assistance. “Is there any limit to human brutality or not?” she wondered, distressed by the experience.

According to figures compiled by the Delhi Police, 1,969 women were raped in the national capital in 2021, a 21.69 percent increase over the previous year. The figure for 2020 was 1618.

Not just rape, but all forms of violence against women are on the rise. Women’s molestation increased by 17.51 percent, while eve-teasing increased by 17.51 percent. The Delhi Police, on the other hand, attributed the surge in crime statistics to a “deliberate strategy of Fair and Truthful Registration.”

Even with strict laws in place, a proactive approach by the Delhi Police, and a high solving rate of rape cases (95.48 percent), molestation of women cases (90.98 percent), and insult to women’s modesty cases (85.75 percent), violence against women is nevertheless on the rise.

(with inputs from IANS)